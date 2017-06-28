Bliss Lounge, a nightclub and live music venue, is said to be closing in the wake of the Clifton City Council's decision in April to revoke its entertainment license. Embattled Clifton club, Bliss Lounge, to close its doors Bliss Lounge, a nightclub and live music venue, is said to be closing in the wake of the Clifton City Council's decision in April to revoke its entertainment license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.