Clifton schools report spike in violence, drop in drugs
The Clifton district reported an increase of 44 percent in violent incidents and a jump in weapons this year but decreases in drugs and vandalism. Clifton schools report spike in violence, drop in drugs The Clifton district reported an increase of 44 percent in violent incidents and a jump in weapons this year but decreases in drugs and vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Passaic smells bad
|Jun 19
|Passaicguy
|1
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 18
|STATION 13 LOSER
|2
|$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|aaa
|13
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|Jun 14
|hello
|54
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May '17
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC