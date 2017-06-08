Clifton refuses to give $2M to charter school26 minutes | Clifton
Clifton schools' fight with state, local charter continues Clifton school board continue its battle against a state mandate to give $2 million to a controversial charter school. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s9cwDX Clifton school board members banded together in opposition to the New Jersey Department of Education's mandate that the district allocate $2 million towards a controversial charter school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May 19
|the shore
|919
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May '17
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May '17
|joan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC