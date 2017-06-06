Clifton PD: Paterson man stole car from impound lot
Police say a Paterson man in possession of heroin was arrested for DUI and stealing an SUV from a nearby impound lot. Paterson man charged with stealing car from Clifton impound yard Police say a Paterson man in possession of heroin was arrested for DUI and stealing an SUV from a nearby impound lot.
