Clifton parents bothered by PARCC testing

Archive: PARCC test talk upsets Clifton parents Some parents said they take issue with the measures taken by the district along the way Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2swk2rK Posters available for families who wish to have their students opt out of the PARCC test. A group recently met to discuss testing options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montclair Times.