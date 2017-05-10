Wanted: Suspect in widespread pickpoc...

Wanted: Suspect in widespread pickpocket scheme

Wednesday May 10

A 47-year-old North Jersey woman is wanted for allegedly picking more than a pocket or two at local stores over the last few months while wearing different hats and scarves and often distracting her victims. Wanted: Suspect in widespread pickpocket scheme A 47-year-old North Jersey woman is wanted for allegedly picking more than a pocket or two at local stores over the last few months while wearing different hats and scarves and often distracting her victims.

