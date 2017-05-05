Shoppers flock to new Clifton superma...

Shoppers flock to new Clifton supermarket

After months of postponements, a replacement finally opened on Wednesday in the the former Pathmark supermarket space in Botany Village. Ideal Marketplace held its grand opening in Clifton on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. It replaced the Pathmark which closed after its parent company, A&P, filed for bankruptcy.

