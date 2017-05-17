Popeyes drive-thru restaurant propose...

Popeyes drive-thru restaurant proposed in Clifton

Wednesday May 17

A Popeyes fried chicken restaurant is proposed to replace a one-story commercial building that previously housed a Valley National Bank. The plans call for a dine-in restaurant that includes a drive-thru operation, not permitted in the proposed zone.

