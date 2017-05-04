Pallmann Industries introduces Lynx

Pallmann Industries introduces Lynx

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Recycling Today

Pallmann Industries , Clifton, New Jersey, has introduced the PLMW Turbofiner Lynx, which the company says can produce fine rubber powder from scrap tires without the need to add nitrogen as a cooling agent. PLMW Turbofiners are used to finely grind precut rubber chips from truck and car tire treads and produce material that can be as fine as 425 microns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

