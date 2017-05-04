Pallmann Industries introduces Lynx
Pallmann Industries , Clifton, New Jersey, has introduced the PLMW Turbofiner Lynx, which the company says can produce fine rubber powder from scrap tires without the need to add nitrogen as a cooling agent. PLMW Turbofiners are used to finely grind precut rubber chips from truck and car tire treads and produce material that can be as fine as 425 microns.
