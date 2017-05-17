Nutley, Wayne seniors to get scholarships memorializing 'inspirational life' Through its scholarships, the Michael D. Reilley Foundation remembers a friend to the handicapped and animals. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qPf3m6 Since the death of Michael Reilley, of Nutley, his friends have sought to memorialize him with scholarships in his name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.