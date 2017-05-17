Nutley, Wayne seniors to get scholars...

Nutley, Wayne seniors to get scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Nutley, Wayne seniors to get scholarships memorializing 'inspirational life' Through its scholarships, the Michael D. Reilley Foundation remembers a friend to the handicapped and animals. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qPf3m6 Since the death of Michael Reilley, of Nutley, his friends have sought to memorialize him with scholarships in his name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May 19 the shore 919
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) May 14 blackd0g 53
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May 6 joan 2
job postings in nutley township (Jun '15) May 5 Leopard 23
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC