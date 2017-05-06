Nutley church celebrates 140th anniversary
Nutley church celebrates 140th anniversary St. Mary's Church of Nutley wrapped up its 140th year with a gala, video presentation. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/essex/nutley/2017/05/06/nutley-church-celebrates-140th-anniversary/311603001/ St. Mary's Church's 140th Anniversary Gala Committee includes, from left, Mark Roselli, Francesca Roselli, Father Richard Berbary, Father Thomas Nicastro, Rosalinda Perez Palombini, and Debbie Mauriello.
