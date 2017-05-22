NEWS Alterra, DuPont partner on faster-degrading bioplastics
Polyhydroxyalkanoate and polylactic acid bioplastic comopounds made by Clifton, N.J.-based Alterra would contain DuPont's Nuvolve-brand polysaccharide materials. Polysaccharides can stimulate and accelerate biodegradation in landfills, officials said.
