Man, woman found with crack cocaine i...

Man, woman found with crack cocaine in car, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Terri Ann Bridge-Holzman, 33, and Scott McGuire, 42, both of Clifton, were allegedly seen in a drug transaction in Paterson on Monday, according to a news release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Officials then dispatched "mobile surveillance" and pulled them over in their car on Route 46 eastbound in Elmwood Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May 19 the shore 919
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) May 14 blackd0g 53
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May 6 joan 2
job postings in nutley township (Jun '15) May 5 Leopard 23
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC