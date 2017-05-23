Man, woman found with crack cocaine in car, authorities say
Terri Ann Bridge-Holzman, 33, and Scott McGuire, 42, both of Clifton, were allegedly seen in a drug transaction in Paterson on Monday, according to a news release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Officials then dispatched "mobile surveillance" and pulled them over in their car on Route 46 eastbound in Elmwood Park.
