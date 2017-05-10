Drunks suing bars that served them is...

Drunks suing bars that served them is just plain wrong

Monday

New Jersey's Dram Shop law says anyone injured by a drunk driver can seek damages from a vendor who served the alcohol if the intoxicated person was visibly drunk. Yes, even the drunk person themselves.

