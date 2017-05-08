Dead man's debit card used in $10K sh...

Dead man's debit card used in $10K shopping spree

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: NorthJersey.com

A 58-year-old man was charged with breaking into a dead man's apartment and using his debit card in a $10,000 shopping spree Clifton police: Maintenance worker steals dead man's debit card, goes on $10,000 shopping spree A 58-year-old man was charged with breaking into a dead man's apartment and using his debit card in a $10,000 shopping spree Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/passaic/clifton/2017/05/08/dead-mans-debit-card-used-10-k-shopping-spree/313094001/ Carl Melicz, 58, of Elmwood Park, was arrested and charged with breaking into a deceased Clifton resident's apartment and stealing a debit card to rack up nearly $10,000 in charges throughout North Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) 4 hr Typicalguy71 11
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) 20 hr blackd0g 53
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... Sat annel 1
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May 10 the shore 918
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May 6 joan 2
job postings in nutley township (Jun '15) May 5 Leopard 23
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC