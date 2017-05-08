Dead man's debit card used in $10K shopping spree

A 58-year-old man was charged with breaking into a dead man's apartment and using his debit card in a $10,000 shopping spree Clifton police: Maintenance worker steals dead man's debit card, goes on $10,000 shopping spree A 58-year-old man was charged with breaking into a dead man's apartment and using his debit card in a $10,000 shopping spree Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/passaic/clifton/2017/05/08/dead-mans-debit-card-used-10-k-shopping-spree/313094001/ Carl Melicz, 58, of Elmwood Park, was arrested and charged with breaking into a deceased Clifton resident's apartment and stealing a debit card to rack up nearly $10,000 in charges throughout North Jersey.

