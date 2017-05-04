Clifton residents oppose Van Houten A...

Clifton residents oppose Van Houten Ave. 7-Eleven

Clifton residents oppose 24-hour Van Houten Ave. 7-Eleven Athenia section residents say proposed 24-hour 7-Eleven may bring unwanted noise and traffic issues Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2p9z9Cf Neighbors are leery of a 24-hour 7-Eleven convenience store proposed for a vacant parking lot located across the street from 24-hour Dunkin Donuts franchise. CLIFTON - Inspiring anxiety from an Athenia neighborhood, a national convenience store chain is proposing a 24-hour location in the lot formerly owned by a shuttered bowling alley on Van Houten Avenue.

