Clifton residents oppose Van Houten Ave. 7-Eleven

Clifton residents oppose 24-hour Van Houten Ave. 7-Eleven Athenia section residents say proposed 24-hour 7-Eleven may bring unwanted noise and traffic issues Neighbors are leery of a 24-hour 7-Eleven convenience store proposed for a vacant parking lot located across the street from 24-hour Dunkin Donuts franchise. CLIFTON - Inspiring anxiety from an Athenia neighborhood, a national convenience store chain is proposing a 24-hour location in the lot formerly owned by a shuttered bowling alley on Van Houten Avenue.

