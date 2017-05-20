Clifton residents Scott McGuire and Terri Ann Bridge-Holzman were arrested on Monday, May 15 on drug charges following a motor vehicle stop, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Clifton residents arrested on drug charges Clifton residents Scott McGuire and Terri Ann Bridge-Holzman were arrested on Monday, May 15 on drug charges following a motor vehicle stop, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

