Clifton PD: Suspect almost struck officer with car
Clifton PD: Suspect almost struck officer with car in attempt to flee A Woodland Park man nearly struck a Clifton police officer as he sped away from a traffic stop Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rJxCW2 A murder trial, interviews with gubernatorial hopefuls and a vote to tax Airbnb type accommodations are all on tap this week in New Jersey. Ronald Garcia, of Woodland Park, nearly struck an officer with his vehicle when he sped away from a traffic stop, said police.
