Clifton Jewish school proposal back to square one
A Clifton yeshiva proposing to move its school operation into to an office space on a busy roadway must restart proceedings due to a noticing error. Jewish school proposal must 'start from scratch' due to error, rules Clifton board A Clifton yeshiva proposing to move its school operation into to an office space on a busy roadway must restart proceedings due to a noticing error.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06)
|May 14
|blackd0g
|53
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May 10
|the shore
|918
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May 9
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May 6
|joan
|2
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC