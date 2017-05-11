Clifton Jewish school proposal back to square one

A Clifton yeshiva proposing to move its school operation into to an office space on a busy roadway must restart proceedings due to a noticing error. Jewish school proposal must 'start from scratch' due to error, rules Clifton board A Clifton yeshiva proposing to move its school operation into to an office space on a busy roadway must restart proceedings due to a noticing error.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.