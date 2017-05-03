Clifton church witnesses many changes in its 125 years
Clifton church witnesses many changes in its 125 years Milk cost 3 cents when the Clifton United Reformed Church was founded 125 years ago Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qxyg8n The United Reformed Church of Clifton marks its 125th anniversary this week. The house of worship, constructed in the late 1800s at the corner of what is now First Street and Clifton Avenue, predates the City of Clifton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|Wed
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Garfield Board of Education Antics
|Wed
|TheTruthAboutGarf...
|1
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Leopard
|22
|Review: Ace Power Washing, LLC. (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Pkhan
|5
|Wallington to strip administrator of role
|May 2
|wally red face
|1
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Apr 30
|Aaviles1220
|5
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr 11
|Justice League
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC