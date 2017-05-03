Clifton church witnesses many changes...

Clifton church witnesses many changes in its 125 years

Clifton church witnesses many changes in its 125 years Milk cost 3 cents when the Clifton United Reformed Church was founded 125 years ago The United Reformed Church of Clifton marks its 125th anniversary this week. The house of worship, constructed in the late 1800s at the corner of what is now First Street and Clifton Avenue, predates the City of Clifton.

