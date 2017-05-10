Christie and Cuomo Have Discreet Brea...

Christie and Cuomo Have Discreet Breakfast Meeting at New Jersey Diner

Monday May 8

Andrew Cuomo reportedly met Chris Christie on Jersey turf Monday morning. The two governors were spotted "huddled at the back" of the infamous Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey, reports Politico .

