Amid scrutiny, bid for new charter sc...

Amid scrutiny, bid for new charter school dies23 minutes | Watchdog

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Amid claims of fraud and facing legal action, plans for a fifth charter school in a rapidly expanding chain run by a Bergen County non-profit are dead Amid scrutiny, growing Bergen County charter school chain ends bid for Linden location Amid claims of fraud and facing legal action, plans for a fifth charter school in a rapidly expanding chain run by a Bergen County non-profit are dead Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rOrbkC The controversial Turkish cleric is seen by his followers as an enlightened leader and by the ruling party in Turkey as a dangerous enemy and traitor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) May 19 the shore 919
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Hoffman Laroche murder? (May '06) May 14 blackd0g 53
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May 6 joan 2
job postings in nutley township (Jun '15) May 5 Leopard 23
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC