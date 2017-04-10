Woman hurt by tanker truck wins $3.6M settlement

CLIFTON -- A woman who alleged that she had crippling injuries after she was struck by a fuel tanker at a gas station settled for $3.6 million, according to New Jersey Law Journal. Maria Arias, now 60, said she was in her car more than four years ago at the Gulf Station at Paulison Ave., and Comfort Place in Clifton, when a truck that had just finished a delivery backed into the driver side of her car and pushed it 10 to 15 feet, according to the report.

