Woman hurt by tanker truck wins $3.6M settlement
CLIFTON -- A woman who alleged that she had crippling injuries after she was struck by a fuel tanker at a gas station settled for $3.6 million, according to New Jersey Law Journal. Maria Arias, now 60, said she was in her car more than four years ago at the Gulf Station at Paulison Ave., and Comfort Place in Clifton, when a truck that had just finished a delivery backed into the driver side of her car and pushed it 10 to 15 feet, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Justice League
|10
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Mon
|shore
|917
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC