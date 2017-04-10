Woman hurt by tanker truck wins $3.6M...

Woman hurt by tanker truck wins $3.6M settlement

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

CLIFTON -- A woman who alleged that she had crippling injuries after she was struck by a fuel tanker at a gas station settled for $3.6 million, according to New Jersey Law Journal. Maria Arias, now 60, said she was in her car more than four years ago at the Gulf Station at Paulison Ave., and Comfort Place in Clifton, when a truck that had just finished a delivery backed into the driver side of her car and pushed it 10 to 15 feet, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13) Tue Justice League 10
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Mon shore 917
Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5 Apr 8 STEAM 1
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Apr 1 The Shore 70
News New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war... Mar 30 Patersonian 4
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News African cat found in Paterson Mar 29 Gijayne 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC