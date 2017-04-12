Wayne's share of county taxes increases to $73M9 minutes | Wayne
Wayne is responsible for 21 percent of Passaic County tax levy with Clifton in close second with 20.5 percent Wayne's share of county taxes increases to $73M Wayne is responsible for 21 percent of Passaic County tax levy with Clifton in close second with 20.5 percent Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oZhrG4 Both a boon and a burden for Wayne Township, the increase in commercial properties created a drop in municipal tax impact to its taxpayers, but a hike in its tax burden to the county. According to the County's analysis for 2017, Wayne is expected to pay $73 million to the county, $2.8 million more than it did in 2016, which represents 21 percent of the County's tax levy.
