Replacement of failing Clifton turf fields set for June

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Replacement of failing Clifton turf fields set for June The city's largest park will replace three artificial fields that did not hold up at no cost. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2p6ucO6 Clifton officials revealed this week that the city's largest park will begin work on June 4 to replace three Athenia Steel Park turf fields at no cost.

