Photos: Easter Mass at the Perish Hall of St. Anthony ofa 17 minutes | News
Following a ceiling collapse at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Passaic last Thursday, Fatherr Duberney Villamizar gives Holy Communion during Easter Sunday Mass that is held across the street at the Parish Hall to accommodate the crowds , photographed in Passaic on April 16th, 2017. Photos: Easter Mass at the Perish Hall of St. Anthony of Padua Following a ceiling collapse at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Passaic last Thursday, Fatherr Duberney Villamizar gives Holy Communion during Easter Sunday Mass that is held across the street at the Parish Hall to accommodate the crowds , photographed in Passaic on April 16th, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr 11
|Justice League
|10
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Apr 10
|shore
|917
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC