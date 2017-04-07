Paterson schools to try online speech therapy sessions Would be first district in N.J. to experiment with video-conferencing therapy, after previous program was terminated. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ob9vQ7 PATERSON - In an effort to resume special education services for hundreds of children with speech problems, the Paterson school district is launching a pilot program next week that will use virtual therapy sessions.

