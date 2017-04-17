Passaic man charged with DWI threatens police
Passaic man charged with DWI threatens to shoot police A Passaic man arrested and charged with DWI threatened to shoot Clifton police officers Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2puMQgh Jonathan Sanabria, a 26-year-old Passaic resident, was arrested last week and charged with DWI. He was also charged with spitting on arresting officers and threatening to shoot police personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr 11
|Justice League
|10
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Apr 10
|shore
|917
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC