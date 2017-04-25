Judge denies Clifton nightclub; live ...

Judge denies Clifton nightclub; live music ban remains

CLIFTON - A county judge denied a popular nightclub's request to continue holding live events as it waits for an appeal to the Clifton City Council's decision to revoke its entertainment license.

