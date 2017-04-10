Joseph Federico, Director of NJ Met, Inc., Honors Antony Puthenkalam for 10 Years of Service
Antony Puthenkalam's 10th anniversary of service at NJ MET, Inc. was celebrated at a breakfast in his honor at NJ MET's Clifton, NJ headquarters )--Joseph Federico, VP and Director of NJ MET, Inc. announced the celebration of Antony Puthenkalam's 10th anniversary of employment with the company. Mr. Puthenkalam came on board in April 2007 as a Destructive Physical Analysis Engineering Assistant and after ten years of commitment and outstanding service now serves as the DPA manager.
