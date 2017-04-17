Jimmy's Cookies LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in The...
Jimmy's Cookies LLC of Clifton, NJ is recalling LOT #047 The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies from all retail stores, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
