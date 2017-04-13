Intricately decorated eggs a gesture of love at Easter Ukrainian Easter egg decorated in folk-art style predates Christianity itself. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2orWMaA Motrja P. Fedorko of St Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Clifton, NJ talks about the process of making Easter eggs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.