Here's hoping mayor keeps promise to ...

Here's hoping mayor keeps promise to hold mega-landlord accountable | Morgan

Last week the clergy-based organization held a rally in Jersey City attended by hundreds of tenants who have had to put up with years of building code violations because their landlord is Trendy Management of Clifton. It's the former River Edge Management, the same company that was hit with dozens of violations at 500 Garfield Ave. when residents trying to escape a fire found that the fire escapes were so badly deteriorated that they couldn't be used.

