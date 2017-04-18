Ex-Passaic mayor Alex Blanco sentence...

Ex-Passaic mayor Alex Blanco sentenced to 27 months in prison

Ex-Passaic mayor Alex Blanco gets 27 months in prison Alex Blanco pleaded guilty to soliciting $110,000 bribes from housing developers Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pxW9fB Alex Blanco, the former mayor of Passaic, enters the federal courthouse where he is set to be sentenced on April 18, 2017. NEWARK - The former mayor of Passaic, Alex D. Blanco, was sentenced Tuesday to just over 27 months in prison with three years of supervised relief for soliciting $110,000 in bribes from two developers hired by the city to build affordable housing on Paulison Avenue.

