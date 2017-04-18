Ex-Passaic mayor Alex Blanco sentenced to 27 months in prison
Ex-Passaic mayor Alex Blanco gets 27 months in prison Alex Blanco pleaded guilty to soliciting $110,000 bribes from housing developers Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pxW9fB Alex Blanco, the former mayor of Passaic, enters the federal courthouse where he is set to be sentenced on April 18, 2017. NEWARK - The former mayor of Passaic, Alex D. Blanco, was sentenced Tuesday to just over 27 months in prison with three years of supervised relief for soliciting $110,000 in bribes from two developers hired by the city to build affordable housing on Paulison Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr 11
|Justice League
|10
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Apr 10
|shore
|917
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC