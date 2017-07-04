Doctor Accused in Overdose Death Plea...

Doctor Accused in Overdose Death Pleads Not Guilty

Little Falls doctor pleads not guilty to strict liability in the oxycodone overdose death of a 26-year-old Clifton man Doctor Accused in Overdose Death Pleads Not Guilty Little Falls doctor pleads not guilty to strict liability in the oxycodone overdose death of a 26-year-old Clifton man Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2paAJEp 20027903A Passaic; Paterson 4/7/2017 Dr. Byung Kang who practices medicine in Little Falls appears in Judge Scott Bennion's court in Paterson on Friday. Kang is arraigned on charges of strict liability in the death of Michael Justice.

