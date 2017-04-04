Clifton swears in 13 police officers, nears full staffing The Clifton Police Department swore in 13 new recruits on Monday Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nUzee2 The Clifton Police Department swore in 13 recruits on Monday in a ceremony city officials called a significant step toward fully staffing the law enforcement agency for the first time since 2008. CLIFTON - The Police Department took a significant step closer to becoming fully staffed with Monday's swearing-in of 13 police officer recruits, said officials.

