Clifton skate park remains closed, future still unclear

Friday Apr 28

Clifton skate park remains closed, future still unclear The closed Clifton skate park has become a spot for drinking, drug use say residents Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2payZhc CLIFTON - Four years after it was shut down, the city's skate park has become a sanctuary for alcohol and drug use, say area residents. The Third Avenue Clifton Skate Zone remains closed, leaving skaters who at one time used the facility for lessons, competitions and camps, without a home.

