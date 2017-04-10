Clifton city council votes to revoke Bliss Lounge's entertainment license
A popular Passaic County nightclub may be forced to close its doors after city officials voted to revoke the club's entertainment license. Clifton resident Teresa Pivirotto says that her normally quiet neighborhood is not-so-wholesome on the weekends thanks to Bliss Longue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr 11
|Justice League
|10
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Apr 10
|shore
|917
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 8
|STEAM
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC