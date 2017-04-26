Clifton centennial, time capsule reveal set for Wednesday
Clifton centennial, time capsule reveal set for Wednesday Clifton's centennial includes the unveiling of a 50-year-old time capsule, now the subject of controversy Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2q4CHHu Clifton Journal 11-07-2014 -- Where & When Photo: the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Station at Chaytor Street, taken in 1908. HillmanBridge1900_081712_CJ -- Clifton Journal 8-17-2012 Where And When Photo: Hillman Bridge over Morris Canal at present-day Broad and Grave Streets Circa 1900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Sun
|Aaviles1220
|5
|Trashed MC proud registered sex offender suppor... (Oct '13)
|Apr 11
|Justice League
|10
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Joanne
|4
|Clifton Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Greg
|24
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec '16
|BethH
|1
|AssumptionSchool's vice principal dies (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|Rich76
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC