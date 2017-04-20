Author explores folk music roots in NJ Michael Gabriele of Clifton is honorary chair of this year's New Jersey Folk Festival. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pHGJW3 Hoot and Holler, comprised of Amy Alvey and Nutley High School alumnus Mark Kilianski, keep the folk music revival going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.