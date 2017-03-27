Watch: Deep-Fried Hot Dogs at Rutt's Hut Are as Good as Wieners Get

No stranger to iconic hot dog purveyors in the tri-state area , The Meat Show host and professional carnivore Nick Solares takes a trip to Clifton, New Jersey to check Rutt's Hut off his list. The 90-year-old counter-service spot is home to hot dogs with a characteristic "concussive crunch" per Solares, and is not to be missed on a drive through the Garden State.

