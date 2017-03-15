Therapy provider says Paterson schools owe $1M for special educationa
A company that was hired to provide therapy and other services to special education students says the city's school district owes it more than $1 million for work it performed since September. Therapy provider says Paterson schools owe $1M for special education services A company that was hired to provide therapy and other services to special education students says the city's school district owes it more than $1 million for work it performed since September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|rasputinsir
|5
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
|Clifton Music Thread
|Mar 13
|Musikologist
|1
|IAS Warehouse
|Mar 11
|Greg
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 11
|Greg
|24
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar 9
|Khan
|7
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 8
|Julia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC