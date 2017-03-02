Swastikas, hate speech painted on Clifton park wall
Swastikas, hate speech painted on Clifton park wall Graffiti disparaging Jews, homosexuals and President Donald Trump was found at city park last week Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lFmENZ The retaining wall used as a canvas for hate speech was repainted green by Clifton public works personnel last weekend, hours after the police learned of the vandalism. CLIFTON - Police continue to investigate the hate speech that was spray-painted on the wall and playground equipment of a city park last week.
