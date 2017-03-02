Swastikas, hate speech painted on Clifton park wall Graffiti disparaging Jews, homosexuals and President Donald Trump was found at city park last week Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lFmENZ The retaining wall used as a canvas for hate speech was repainted green by Clifton public works personnel last weekend, hours after the police learned of the vandalism. CLIFTON - Police continue to investigate the hate speech that was spray-painted on the wall and playground equipment of a city park last week.

