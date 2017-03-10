Shortchanged in Christie's budget, Clifton students protest state aid

CLIFTON -- Dozens of Clifton High School students marched to city hall Wednesday in protest of a lack of state funding that, they say, has left them with outdated textbooks, aging facilities and underpaid teachers. Chanting "our voice matters" and "fairly fund Clifton," the students made the half-mile walk after school while holding homemade signs and snapping selfies along the way.

