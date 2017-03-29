Photos: Assembly bill aims to give barbers more leeway
Owner Alberto Marte trims the hair of his worker Juan Burgos at Aquilino's Barber Shop in Passaic on March 29th, 21017. The State Assembly has introduced a new bill that would loosen currently stringent provisions, and would permit transplanted barbers licensed in other states or foreign countries to continue their practice while seeking a NJ license A'in good faith".
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Sat
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
|In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ...
|Mar 21
|Dorota
|2
|Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'...
|Mar 21
|Patersonian
|1
|REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed
|Mar 20
|Elche
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC