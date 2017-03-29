Photos: Assembly bill aims to give barbers more leeway

Owner Alberto Marte trims the hair of his worker Juan Burgos at Aquilino's Barber Shop in Passaic on March 29th, 21017. The State Assembly has introduced a new bill that would loosen currently stringent provisions, and would permit transplanted barbers licensed in other states or foreign countries to continue their practice while seeking a NJ license A'in good faith".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.