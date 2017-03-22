Passaic man caught driving car stolen out of Bergen County, cops say

SECAUCUS -- A 33-year-old Passaic man was arrested Sunday morning when police spotted him in a stolen vehicle on Route 3, authorities said. Ruben Dejesus was apprehended just after 8 a.m. when police officer Joseph Fuardo noticed the occupants of a 2013 Toyota Corolla "acting suspiciously" on Route 3 west, police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.