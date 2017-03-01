N.J. doctor charged in opioid overdose death of patient
Dr. Byung Kang and his wife Soo Kang were indicted over allegations they conspired in a scheme to prescribe opioid painkiller to addicts and drug dealers. TRENTON -- A Passaic County doctor was indicted Wednesday on charges he caused the drug-induced death of a patient and conspired with his wife to prescribe painkillers to addicts and drug dealers, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|Mar 1
|The Shore
|170
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Mar 1
|The Shore
|916
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Feb 25
|cat stevens
|6
|Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa.
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC