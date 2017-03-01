N.J. doctor charged in opioid overdos...

N.J. doctor charged in opioid overdose death of patient

Dr. Byung Kang and his wife Soo Kang were indicted over allegations they conspired in a scheme to prescribe opioid painkiller to addicts and drug dealers. TRENTON -- A Passaic County doctor was indicted Wednesday on charges he caused the drug-induced death of a patient and conspired with his wife to prescribe painkillers to addicts and drug dealers, authorities said.

