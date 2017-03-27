Mold and flooding, but no heat: Resid...

Mold and flooding, but no heat: Residents unite to take on mega-landlord

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY - Gladys Ortiz has repeatedly gone to court over lost rent checks. Heavy rain often flooded Candice Johnson's basement apartment, damaging most of her belongings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war... 44 min Patersonian 4
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... 18 hr Freddy Rock 1
News African cat found in Paterson Wed Gijayne 1
News In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ... Mar 21 Dorota 2
News Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'... Mar 21 Patersonian 1
REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed Mar 20 Elche 1
News 1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15) Mar 15 rasputinsir 5
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC