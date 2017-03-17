Martin Avenue in Clifton will be site...

Martin Avenue in Clifton will be site of big dig.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: NorthJersey.com

The Passaic Valley Water Commission plans to tear up a half-mile stretch of Martin Avenue to replace a water main, the latest big-dig project to replace leaky underground pipes. Martin Avenue in Clifton will be site of big dig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ... 20 hr Dorota 2
News Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'... Tue Patersonian 1
REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed Mon Elche 1
News 1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15) Mar 15 rasputinsir 5
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
Clifton Music Thread Mar 13 Musikologist 1
IAS Warehouse Mar 11 Greg 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC