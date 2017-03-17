Martin Avenue in Clifton will be site of big dig.
The Passaic Valley Water Commission plans to tear up a half-mile stretch of Martin Avenue to replace a water main, the latest big-dig project to replace leaky underground pipes. Martin Avenue in Clifton will be site of big dig.
