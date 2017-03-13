Leftover snow causes problems at bus stops
The leftover snow is causing problems at bus stops throughout the state, including a very busy stop off Route 3 in Clifton. The leftover snow is causing problems at bus stops throughout the state, including a very busy stop off Route 3 in Clifton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|rasputinsir
|5
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Joanne
|4
|Clifton Music Thread
|Mon
|Musikologist
|1
|IAS Warehouse
|Mar 11
|Greg
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 11
|Greg
|24
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar 9
|Khan
|7
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 8
|Julia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC